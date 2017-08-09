Six Nations Polytechnic on way to university designation

Six Nations Polytechnic is shining on the world stage and taking its next step to university accreditation. Six Nations Polytechnic has been awarded the World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium (WINHEC) accreditation for its successful co-hosting of the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education (WIPCE). Polytech has earned the World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium (WINHEC) accredita tion for 10 years. Polytech and TAP Resources had a last minute change to the venue when the Toronto Islands flooded and the opening ceremonies were moved to Six Nations. “The opening ceremonies provided a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the public to participate in an international Indigenous cultural and knowledge exchange,” said Rebecca Jamieson, president and CEO of Polytech. She said the conference gave Six Nations and Toronto an estimated $8.5 million shot in…



