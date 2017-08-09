Local News

Woman charged in dealing drugs from truck

August 9, 2017 21 views

A 34-year-old Six Nations woman is facing drug charges after  a man and woman were spotted in what appeared to police, to be a drug deal taking place outside the Six Nations library, July 11, 2017. Six Nations Police Drug Investigators  said based on information received they descended on the Six Nations library parking lot  July 11, 2017 where they spotted  a man and woman in a black truck conduct what appeared to be a “drug deal” with the occupant of another vehicle.Police confronted the occupants of the black truck that was stationary at the Library.  As the result of their investigation police seized three ziplock bags containing what appeared to be cocaine.  Other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was also seized.Charged  with Trafficking Cocaine and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Protest signs appeared in front of the band office Sunday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Impeachment signs appeared at Six Nations band Council office

August 9, 2017 23

More signs dot Six Nations Band office front lawn Signs demanding the impeachment of Six Nations…

Read more
Under Rebecca Jamieson’s (far right) leadership, Six Nations is a step closer to its own university. Jamieson and Tom Deer (second from right) welcomed Indigenous educators to Six Nations. (Turtle Island News photos)
Local News

Six Nations Polytechnic on way to university designation

August 9, 2017 19

Six Nations Polytechnic is shining on the world stage and taking its next step to university…

Read more