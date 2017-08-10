OPP ON SCENE FOR DEMONSTRATION IN CALEDONIA

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is currently on scene for a demonstration blockade on Argyle Street South in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Thursday August 10, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., OPP responded to Argyle Street South and Surrey Street after a demonstration blockade was set up.

The demonstration blockade is in relation to the Burtch Road property dispute in Brant County between the Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederate Chiefs Council.

The primary role of the OPP will be to preserve the peace, maintain safety for the public, the participants and police.

Currently, Argyle Street North is closed at Highway 6.

Southbound Argyle Street traffic is closed at Braemar Avenue.

OPP recommends southbound Argyle Street traffic to divert at Haldimand Road 66.

As with any road closure or blockade, the objective of the OPP is to work to restore the orderly flow of traffic is the safest manner possible.

The OPP asks everyone involved or affected by the demonstration activity to remain calm,patient, obey the law and respect the rights of others for the benefit of all.

