Six Nations barricades at Caledonia back up, Ontario reneges on land deal

August 10, 2017 2 comments 58 views

A barricade went back up on Argyle Street on the outskirts of Caledonia this morning Thursday, August 10, 2017 at about  8:30 am after Six Nations people said Ontario has reneged on its promise to return the Burtch property in Brant County back to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council under the Haldimand Deed .

Turtle Island News is on the scene.  More to come…

