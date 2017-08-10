Six Nations barricades at Caledonia back up, Ontario reneges on land deal

A barricade went back up on Argyle Street on the outskirts of Caledonia this morning Thursday, August 10, 2017 at about 8:30 am after Six Nations people said Ontario has reneged on its promise to return the Burtch property in Brant County back to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council under the Haldimand Deed .
Turtle Island News is on the scene. More to come…
