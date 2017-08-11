Manitoba parents once again search for teenager missing for nine years 

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man.-The parents of a missing teenager from Portage la Prairie, Man., say new information has once again prompted them to resume the search for the remains of their daughter nine years after she disappeared.

Jennifer Catcheway vanished on her 18th birthday in 2008.

In the years since, her parents Wilfred and Bernice have not given up looking for her.

In June, they searched fields and bushes on the outskirts of Dakota Tipi First Nation with a backhoe and cadaver dogs after receiving a tip she had gone to a party on the reserve.

On Thursday, they told CTV Winnipeg that new information has brought them to Duck Bay, Man., where relatives and volunteers spent the day searching for anything that might lead to her remains.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“She’s our daughter, she’s been gone nine years, and it’s time to bring her home,” said Wilfred Catcheway.

“We’ve been here over the years, checking this area,” said his wife, Bernice. “Over the last couple of months we’ve been receiving information coming in to us to come back here and check out here.”

The Mounties ruled the case a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

