Barricade life depends on Six Nations Band Council protesters say

By Chris Pimentel Writer How long a barricade that went up less than a week ago across Highway Six will stand depends on how long it takes the Six Nations Band Council to meet protesters demands, the council was told at its Tuesday night meeting. “The longer it takes to come to a decision, the longer the barricades stay up,” band council was told by protesters’ representative Wesley Miller. Protesters attended the Six Nations Elected Council meeting last night (Tuesday Agusut 15) with their list of demands. They told band council they wanted to see: -Ontario and Canada return to the negotiating table with the Confederacy -Ontario lives by their words and returns the Burtch Lands under the Haldimand Proclamation of 1784 – Six Nations Band Council withdraws the injunction…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice