Elected Council Donates $10,000 to Presidents Cup

August 16, 2017 33 views

Jermie Jamieson has spent the better part of a year organizing and raising funds for the 2017 Presidents Cup being held at Six Nations. So far he has raised over $10,00 but it isn’t enough. “We’ve raised about $10,000 since we started, through our gate fee’s.” said Jamieson.  He told Band Council, August 8th, he need over $40,000 to run the event with floor time being the biggest cost. A total of 39 games will cost $15,120. Councillor Terry General put a motion on the floor to match the funds raised. “I think this tournament is a good thing for our community. I’m willing to put a motion on the floor that matches what Jermie has raised so far.” said Councillor General. Councillor Carl Hill wanted clarification on how much…

