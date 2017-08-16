Local News

Longhouse project gets $215,000 funding from Canada 150

August 16, 2017 33 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Kayanse longhouse project has received an injection of $215,000 from the Canada 150 project that will help finish off the longhouse and install a turtle shaped garden. Kayanse operations manager Carole Smith said the project “has been a long time coming. I’m happy it’s here.” She said some of the $215,000 in funds have gone to the building of the longhouse. She said the remainder of the funds will go toward the creation of a turtle garden estimated to cost over $100,00 with an outdoor learning space at its heart. During the speak, Bryan May, Canada 150 representative said the project “blew” him away. “Honestly, when you walk in it truly hits you. It’s like wow, it’s beautiful,” said May He said the longhouse…

