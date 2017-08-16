Daily
Petition urges head of Indigenous veterans group to resign after online posts

August 16, 2017 21 views

SASKATOON _ There are calls for the head of an Indigenous veterans group to step down because of controversial social media posts about gay people and Muslims.

 

Jesse Donovan, a former reservist, has started a petition saying Richard Blackwolf must resign as president of the Canadian Aboriginal Veterans and Serving Members Association.

 

Donovan says a post on Blackwolf’s Facebook page said the Calgary Pride parade was a “parade of mutations and deviations” and a graphic also posted suggested Islam only offers violent acts such as beheadings.

 

The posts are no longer on Blackwolf’s Facebook page, but Donovan made screen grabs of the images.

 

Donovan, who is a research assistant at the University of Saskatchewan law school, says the posts are disturbing and the one about the Calgary Pride parade comes close to hate speech.

 

Blackwolf could not immediately be reached for comment.

