Editorial

EDITORIAL: Six Nations & Ontario to blame for barricades

August 16, 2017 36 views

The words of Six Nations Elected Councillor Mark Hill that something good was happening after a public meeting Monday night saw people agreeing to come to Six Nations band council and make their case are now just a faint memory. At last night’s Six Nation’s Band Council meeting protesters listed off their demands. Band councillors said no way. Elected Chief Ava Hill was conveniently away and out of the line of fire. Helen Miller quickly said she doesn’t give in to demands. Not a surprising answer, most public officials won’t so one would have thought the protesters would have come up with a new strategy. It led to exactly the opposite of what councillor Mark Hill had hoped for, it turned into a nasty night of mudslinging. And frankly the…

