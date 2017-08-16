Local News

Six Nations woman’s trespassing hearing Thursday, contempt adjourned

August 16, 2017 39 views
Kris Hill

By Chris Pimentel Writer A hearing seeking to evict a Six Nations woman from the controversial Burtch property opens Thursday, after a contempt charge was adjourned last week. Six Nations Band Council is seeking to evict Kris Hill a Six Nations farmer from the property. Hill holds a lease from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) to farm the 381 acre former Burtch Correctional Centre lands. A contempt of court motion was put over for 12 days last Thursday. That will take her past her hearing that begins Thursday, August 17 and Friday August 18th. Kris Hill was in Brantford Superior Court last Thursday defending allegations of contempt of court that claim she continued to farm the property, violating an interlocutory injunction imposed by Justice John Harper. Justice Harper had…

