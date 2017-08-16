Local News

SN Band council buys $5,000 table at Sports Hall of Fame

August 16, 2017 31 views

Six Nations Band council will be sending 8 members of lacrosse legend Gaylord Powless to his induction into the Canada Sports Hall of Fame, one of the many highlights of his career. Elected Council were asked to buy a table at the ceremony. Tables cost $5,000 and seat eight people. Councillor Sherri-Lynn Piece put a motion on the floor that the Elected Council buy a table and donate it to the families of Gaylord Powless. “I think we should buy a table and give it to his family, with the money coming out of the Sports fund.” said Councillor Sherri-Lynn Pierce. The table seats eight people, and Councillor Terry General, laughed and told Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry, that she should make sure that the table is full. Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry is…

