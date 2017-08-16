Third house fire in 2 months, Fire Chief urges get free smoke detectors

By Chris Pimentel

Writer

The Six Nations Fire department wants to speak to two residents of a Mohawk Road home that went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Six Nations Fire Chief Matt Miller says the department wants to speak with the residents who have not been seen in more than a week. “They are not missing or victims but we have had several fires in this area and we want to speak with them to see if they can tell us anything.”

The pattern of fires has Fire Chief Miller worried that this could be a pattern. “What we found in this stretch of roadway, in the Mohawk, First Line, and Second Line area is we’ve had three fires that occurred in the last 60 days. We’re not tying them together yet, but we are gathering the information and evidence to see if they are related. We are asking the public to notify us or the Six Nations Police if they saw something suspicious.” said Fire Chief Miller.

Six Nations Fire Fighters responded to a call at around 6:55 am and arrived on scene within seven minutes and attacked the fire aggressively and did a search for victims around the house. After the fire was under control they performed another search for victims.

The good news for Fire Chief Matthew Miller is that there are no victims, but Six Nations Police are still on the lookout for the residents of the house.

“Initially, we can’t find the residents of the property. We have no victims to speak of and Police are still looking for the tenants or residents of the house.” said Fire Chief Miller

This is the third house in two months that has been set on fire in the area, which is concerning for Fire Chief Miller.

“The thing that we are finding that is a point of interest, is the method of ignition. If this one falls under that category that will be the third one and it will be the third suspicious fire in two months.”

The transition to a full time staff for fire fighters has been a blessing for the department. With more full time workers, fire fighters have been able to deal with situations like the one on Mohawk Road faster.

“We’ve always been a very busy fire service so when we made the transition to full time. It’s been much more significant in ways of strategically attacking the fires when they arrive on scenes. We knew what to do when we arrived, we had full time fire fighters who are drilling everyday and practicing strategies and tactics so they are very prepared when they arrived on scene. Our volunteers are very big here as well. “ said Fire Chief Miller.

He said, if Six Nations Fire finds evidence that this is an arson, it will be turned over to police.

Fire Chief Miller said there are more than 100 abandoned structures on Six Nations.

He said while the fire department does undertake controlled burns, “we are like a miniature Detroit here. It will be very expensive to tear down these structures or hold controlled burns.”

He said controlled burns require three fire engines and at least 12 firefighters for safety.

“We do controlled burns when we can but we haven’t been able to over the last eight months with emergencies, training, expansion. We have been busy and we are still growing.”

He is urging Six Nations residents to sign up for the free smoke alarm program the fire department is running starting next week.

Firefighters will come to your home and install the smoke alarms/carbon monoxide detectors for free.

“We will come install two detectors, its all free and even give you a little fire education,” To sign up visit the Six Nations Fire Department in Ohsweken or call 519-445-4054.

