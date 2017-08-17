Human remains found at Oneida Nation of the Thames

(WEST REGION, ON) –The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police and Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service have located human remains in a southern location on Oneida Nations of the Thames First Nation.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), Ontario Forensic Pathology Services -Forensic Anthropology, and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are continuing the investigation.

Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation however the remains have been confirmed as human and no further information is available at this time.

Add Your Voice