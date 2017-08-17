Daily
Ontario Fire Marshall and police investigate Six Nations fire

August 17, 2017 47 views
The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate a fire on Mohawk Road Tuesday morning. Cause of the fire is suspicious. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a house fire that broke out  Tuesday August 15th, 2017, at 7:54 pm at 792 Mohawk Road in Ohsweken.

An officer responded to the scene as requested by the Six Nations Fire Department (SNFD) and the Fire Marshall’s Office (FMO). The fire was already extinguished and house had been completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire had been deemed suspicious by the SNFD, who then called the FMO.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca for a cash reward.

