Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal in Manitoba residential school case

August 17, 2017 33 views

OTTAWA- The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal in a case about whether a Manitoba institution should be considered a residential school.

Two lower courts said the institution in Teulon does not qualify under the terms of what’s known as the Indian residential schools settlement, meaning its students are not entitled to a payout under that agreement.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs appealed the case to the high court, arguing that the Teulon residence should have been added to the terms of the agreement.

The first judge in the case found the Indigenous children at the school had lived in a residence, but attended a local, unaffiliated public school with non-Aboriginal students.

The judge found the Teulon institution did not meet the criteria as an Indian residential school and the appeal court agreed.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the appeal.

 

