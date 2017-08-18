A 15 year old Brantford girl is in custody after stealing her mother’s vehicle. On Monday, August 14, 2017 at approximately 6:10 p.m. the accused took her mother’s keys to her Jeep. The accused started the vehicle which was parked in the driveway. The accused grandmother approached the vehicle and stood up on the running boards of the passenger’s side of the vehicle. The grandmother attempted to convince her granddaughter to stop what she was doing. The accused knowing that her grandmother was on the vehicle accelerated the vehicle away from the property forcing her grandmother to jump off of the moving vehicle.

At 6:15 p.m. the accused attended a Gas bar on King George Road and filled up the Jeep with gas. The accused made no attempt to pay for the gas purchase and fled the area. At around 6:30 p.m. Community Patrol Officers located the vehicle being driven by the accused east bound on the 403 Highway. When Officers attempted to stop the vehicle the Jeep nearly rammed a BPS cruiser. The vehicle refused to stop and was being driven at a high rate of speed. Officers discontinued the pursuit in the interest of everyone’s safety. On August 17, 2017 the accused attended the Brantford Police Service with a family member to turn herself in.

The accused a 15 year old Brantford resident was arrested and is charged with the following offences; Theft of Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Driving X2, Theft under $5,000.00 and Flight from Police. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice