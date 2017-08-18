Police

Brant County Man Smashes Front Door at Casino

August 18, 2017

On Wednesday, August 16, 2017 shortly before 6:00 p.m. the accused attended the Brantford Casino and smashed a front glass door. Investigation revealed that the accused was observed by security staff approaching the front glass window with a rock in his hand. The accused was observed winding up and throwing a large rock through a glass door. The accused a 31year old Brant County man was arrested by security without incident. A BEAT Unit officer attended and the accused was charged with Mischief under $5,000, and Breach of Probation X2. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

