Brantford Judge approves settlement conference as hearing continues

Settlement process to run as eviction hearing of Kris Hill from Burtch lands continues

BRANTFORD-A special conference or mediation process has been approved by a Brantford Judge that would see lawyers for Six Nations elected council, the corporation it established to hold the Burtch lands and Kris Hill’s lawyers attempt to negotiate a settlement to an injunction aimed at evicting Six Nations farmer Kris Hill from the Burtch lands.

Justice John Harper agreed to the “two-track” settlement process proposed Thursday by Six Nations Elected Council and trust corporation lawyer Ben Jetten. Justice Harper said the pre-trial conference “should be done as soon as possible.”

At the same time the formal injunction hearing went ahead Thursday.

Jetten spent the day pleading the case that Six Nations elected council,, through its trust corporation, said has authority over the 380 acre Burtch land property in Brant County. It was one site of the former Burtch correctional centre.

Jetten argued the council and corporation followed due diligence in taking control of the lands. The lands were transferred by Ontario to the corporation and then the corporation sought to evict Hill.

Kris Hill’s lawyers contend the band council and corporation have no authority over the lands because Ontario violated an agreement reached in 2006 between the province’s negotiator former Premier David Peterson and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council. The lawyers contend Peterson , on behalf of Ontario, agreed to return the lands to Six Nations in their original state under the Haldimand Proclamation of 1784. Hill’s lawyers said the elected council could not evict Hill, who had a lease with the HCCC, form the land.

Jetten told the court the land transfer followed the “Peterson promise.”

He said Ontario was to return the lands in their original state, remediation first and in the spirit of the Haldimand Proclamation. He argued the crown’s authority over the lands in the Haldimand Tract (six miles on either side of the Grand river from source to mouth) “was absolute.” Jetten told the court the Haldimand Proclamation did not convey title to the Confederacy in fee simple and that the Crown’s authority continues to extend to the reserve.

“Reserve lands are no less Haldimand Proclamation lands than others that are in the tract.”

Reading the proclamation Jetten said the document intended to extend the same rights to members of the Mohawk Nation and other Six Nations members that came to the territory that were already enjoyed by other Indigenous peoples already living. Jetten said “It’s well understood by everyone that the Burtch lands are within the Haldimand Tract,” Jetten said. “the government fulfilled the Peterson promise.”

Jetten provided letters and documents that he said showed Ontario tried to work with the HCCC to find a process to return the land. He said the Six Nations Farmers Association had worked the land for years but stopped when Ontario put a moratorium on farming in 2014 while final remediation took place.

He told the court in 2015 Ontario notified all parties it was prepared to transfer the land into a trust corporation . He said the corporation would manage the lands until they gain reserve status under the federal government’s additions to reserves legislation. Jetten produced a 2015 letter from Elected Chief Ava Hill to the HCCC inviting them to fill a seat on the board. He produced an affidavit from Six nations senior administrative officer, Dayle Bomberry saying they received no response to the letter and he said no legal action was launched by HCCC directly or indirectly restraining Ontario .

He said the corporation is a trust corporation with the people of Six Nations identified as the beneficial owner of the lands. The lands were transferred to the corporation March 31 2016. He said the elected council put locks on the gates.

Court was told during the previous three years the Haudenosaunee Development Institute, an HCCC organization, issued a five year lease with Hill and her former husband Ed Green in 2014 and then another five year to Hill alone in 2016.

He said the leases were issued when the lands were in the Ontario government’s ownership. He said Hill was issued a notice to vacate on May 17.He said no crops had been planted. He said a meeting took place on May 23 between the elected council and the HCCC but there was no resolution so the elected council decided to proceed.

He said Hill began planting and finished on June 9. He said shortly after she was served with an injunction proceeding.

Court was told Hill’s farming “and other activities” caused harm to the collective rights of the Six Nations people by holding up the elected council’s ability to manage and develop the land son their behalf.

He said the elected council was following a process of letting the six Nations Farmers Association farm the lands while the property was surveyed in preparation for it to be added to the reserve and tile work was to be done. He said that could not go on. The case continues Friday, August 18 2017.

Add Your Voice