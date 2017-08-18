Couple charged in death of three year old boy

By Lynda Powless

Editor

A Six Nations man and woman arrested Thursday on drug and fire arm charges are now facing manslaughter charges in the death last March of three year old Torrence VanEvery who was found March 6th, with vital signs missing at 792 Mohawk Road. The same house. where the three year old was found, went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Six Nations Police said on Monday, March 6, at about 7:22 p.m. emergency services were called to the Mohawk Road house for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival police found three-year-old Torrence VanEvery unresponsive inside the home. Ambulance and Fire emergency services were called in. Ambulance services transported little Torrence VanEvery to Brantford General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 8:16 p.m. Cause of death has not been disclosed.

As a result of further investigation Six Nation police, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrested and charged Madeline Lee Froman, 25, of Ohsweken with Manslaughter contrary to the Criminal Code. Froman is also charged with several Drug and Firearm offences.

John Paul Smoke Jr. 27 of Ohsweken has also been charged with Manslaughter contrary to the Criminal Code, as well as several Drug and Firearm offences.

Froman and SMOKE were held in custody for a bail hearing on Friday August 18th, 2017. Police would not confirm that Froman is the child’s mother or the couple’s relationship to the child.

“This incident was very traumatic for everyone involved in this investigation and it is my hope that we can heal and come closer together as community to help protect all of our children,” said Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers.

The house where Torrence VanEvery was found went up in flames Tuesday in what Six Nations Fire Chief Matt Miller says are suspicious circumstance. The fire is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office.

