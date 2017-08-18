Daily
National News

Couple charged in death of three year old boy

August 18, 2017 60 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor

A Six Nations man and woman  arrested Thursday on drug  and fire arm charges   are now facing  manslaughter charges in the  death last March of  three year old  Torrence VanEvery  who was found  March 6th,  with vital signs missing at 792 Mohawk Road. The same house.  where the three year old was found, went up in flames  Tuesday morning.

Six Nations Police said on Monday, March 6, at about 7:22 p.m. emergency services were called to the Mohawk Road house for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival police found three-year-old Torrence VanEvery unresponsive inside the home. Ambulance and Fire emergency services were called in. Ambulance services transported little Torrence VanEvery  to Brantford General Hospital  where he was pronounced deceased at 8:16 p.m. Cause of death has not been disclosed.

A man and woman charge din the manslaughter death of a Six Nations toddler were arrested outside an Ohsweken coffee shop. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

As a result of further investigation  Six  Nation police, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrested and charged Madeline Lee Froman, 25,  of Ohsweken with Manslaughter contrary to the Criminal Code.  Froman is also charged with several Drug and Firearm offences.

John Paul Smoke Jr. 27  of Ohsweken has also been charged with Manslaughter contrary to the Criminal Code, as well as several Drug and Firearm offences.

Froman and SMOKE were held in custody for a bail hearing on Friday August 18th, 2017. Police would not confirm that Froman is the child’s mother or the couple’s relationship to the child.

“This incident was very traumatic for everyone involved in this investigation and it is my hope that we can heal and come closer together as community to help protect all of our children,” said  Six Nations Police  Chief Glenn Lickers.

The house where Torrence VanEvery was found went up in flames Tuesday in what Six Nations Fire Chief Matt Miller says  are suspicious circumstance. The fire is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate a fire on Mohawk Road Tuesday morning. Cause of the fire is suspicious. The house is where a Six nations toddler was found without vital signs. Police charged a couple in his death Friday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

