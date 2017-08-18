Court told Six Nations Band Council entity cannot own land

By Chris Pimentel

Writer

BRANTFORD, ONT-The second day of a hearing into whether a Six Nations woman had the right to farm a 380 acre piece of property in Brant County known as the former Burtch correctional centre heard arguments Friday the Six Nations Band Council does not have the right to own land.

Kris Hill, who is facing an injunction evicting her from the property, had every right to farm the Burtch property, her lawyer, David Schiller told Justice John Harper Friday, because the band does not “have the power under the Indian Act to hold lands off the reserve, or pull lands off the reserve and they can’t bring this action of trespassing” said Schiller.

Schiller told the court the band is an administrator, not an owner of land. He said Six Nations Director of Lands and Resources Lonnie Bomberry under cross examination admitted “The Six Nations Elected Council gets there authority from the Indian Act.” Schiller said that statement shows the Six Nations Elected Council as administrators not owners of the land.

The injunction case between the Six Nations Elected Council and Six Nations Farmer, Kris Hill carried over onto Tuesday where Hill’s lawyer David Schiller continued his argument that Hill had a credible lease to farm the Burtch lands.

During his argument on Friday, Schiller told Justice Harper that Hill’s rights and lease fall under section 35 of the Canadian Constitution. “Section 35 gives her the right to be governed by the group of her choice and not by the Indian Act.” said Schiller.

Schiller also added that in order for an injunction to take place there has to be consultation, and negotiations.

However, Justice Harper responded if Hill claims to follow the traditional government (Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council), the HCCC did negotiate with the Province of Ontario back in 2006. “If she was governed by the HCCC and they were a part of the process then she was a part of the process” said Justice Harper.

Schiller added there was no consultation when the Six Nations Farmers Association was given the land in the interim either.

“What I am saying is that the Six Nations Elected Council did not consult before giving away the land to the Six Nations Farmers Association” said Schiller.

Schiller went on to talk about the lack of consultation between band members and the band council during the eviction process. Schiller told the court during his cross examination Six Nations Director of Land and Resources Lonnie Bomberry admitted that no consultation took place to evict Kris Hill from the Burtch property or when the land was being transferred back to reserve status.

“There is no proof that the Six Nations Elected Council provided any consultation on how to use the land in the interim. No meeting, no consultation, nothing on how they would use the land in the interim,” said Schiller.

Schiller referenced the RJR-MacDonald Inc. v. Canada court case relating to what the court has to consider when granting injunctions. The first thing is that the Plaintiff has to show whether there is a substantial issue that the court has to consider. The second is that the Plaintiff will suffer irrefutable harm if the injunction isn’t granted, or if the harm cannot be compensated for. The court has to consider, how much will the plaintiff be harmed compared to how much the defendant will be harmed if the injunction is put into place.

“In making decisions with respect to the land, they have to be thinking of the interest of the band members not the political interests. They have not exercised the act as required. They have to consult with band members” said Schiller.

Schiller questioned the process that the Elected Council used when they chose to evict Kris Hill from the Burtch Lands in an in camera meeting. However, Justice Harper said that the decision to evict Hill could fall under the litigation category and that could allow them to go in camera.

The hearing continues Tuesday, August 22nd. A special mediation session is expected to take place August 23.

Add Your Voice