Two From Six Nations Arrested In Death Of Child

(SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police Service have arrested and charged a 25-year-old female and 27-year-old male as a result of an ongoing investigation into a sudden death of a three year old child.

On Monday, March 6, 2017 at approximately 7:22 p.m., Officers from the Six Nations Police Service were called to an address on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory for a medical complaint.

Officers arrived on scene and located three (3) year old Torrence VANEVERY of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory unresponsive inside the residence. He was subsequently transported to a Brantford area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

As a result of further investigation, on August 17, 2017, investigators from the OPP and Six Nations Police Service charged;

25-year-old Madeline Lee FROMAN of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with Manslaughter Contrary to Section 236(b) of the Criminal Code along with a number of Firearm and Drug Offences.

27-year-old John Paul SMOKE JR. of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with Manslaughter Contrary to Section 236(b) of the Criminal Code along with a number of Firearm and Drug Offences.

Both are to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford at a later date to answer to the charges.

“This incident was very traumatic for everyone involved in this investigation and it is my hope that we can heal and come closer together as community to help protect all of our children.” – Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service.

