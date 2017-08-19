Body Found In Oneida Identified as Douglas Hill

(WEST REGION, ON) -The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Six Nations Police Service, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police and Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service have located human remains in a southern location on Oneida Nations of the Thames First Nation.

Members OPP, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), Ontario Forensic Pathology Services -Forensic Anthropology, and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are continuing the investigation.

As a result of a post-mortem examination, on August 18, 2017, investigators identified the human remains as 48-year-old Douglas HILL of Brantford, Ontario.

“I would like to personally thank all of the citizens that provided information to investigators to bring this incident to a successful conclusion. We located Douglas Hill and it is my hopes that this will bring some resolution to his family. I would also like to thank all the officers from the Six Nations Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police and Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service for their continued support and cooperation throughout this process.” Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service.

