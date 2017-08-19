COUNTY OF BRANT OPP ARREST WRONG WAY DRIVER FOR IMPAIRED

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON)– County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend Highway #403 after a truck was witnessed traveling west bound in the east bound lanes near Oak park Road in the County of Brant on August 16, 2017 at approximately 11:35 p.m.

Police determined through investigation that the driver of the 2009 Ford F-150 had consumed alcohol and was operating his vehicle while impaired.

OPP investigators have charged 24-year-old Michael HENDERSON of the City of Hamilton with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Dangerous Driving contrary to Section 249(1)(a)

Driving While Ability Impaired by drug, contrary to Section 253(1)(a)

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.



