COUNTY OF BRANT OPP ARREST WRONG WAY DRIVER FOR IMPAIRED

August 19, 2017 34 views

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON)– County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend Highway #403 after a truck was witnessed traveling west bound in the east bound lanes near Oak park Road in the County of Brant on August 16, 2017 at approximately 11:35 p.m.

 

Police determined through investigation that the driver of the 2009 Ford F-150 had consumed alcohol and was operating his vehicle while impaired.

 

OPP investigators have charged 24-year-old Michael HENDERSON of the City of Hamilton with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

  • Dangerous Driving contrary to Section 249(1)(a)
  • Driving While Ability Impaired by drug, contrary to Section 253(1)(a)
  • He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.
  • Anyone with information regarding any incident in the County of Brant can call police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

