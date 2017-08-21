Brantford Police Respond to Suspected Fentanyl Overdoses

On Sunday, August 20, 2017 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Community Patrol Officers attended a Brantford address to assist Ambulance regarding a possible overdose. A 32 year old Brantford woman who was at a friend’s address is suspected to have suffered an overdose from fentanyl. A friend at the home reacted and administered Naloxone. The woman, regained consciousness and was transported to hospital for observation.

On Monday, August 21, 2017 shortly after 12:30 a.m., community Patrol Officers attended a Brantford address to assist Ambulance regarding a possible overdose. A 37 year old Waterford man who was at a friend’s residence is suspected to have overdosed from fentanyl. While Ambulance and Fire Services personal worked on the male his vital signs returned. The male was transported to hospital for observation.

Know how to react! If you think someone is overdosing call 9-1-1- immediately. Give the person naloxone if it’s available. Naloxone is an emergency medication that reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids such as fentanyl. You can give naloxone while you wait for emergency services to arrive. Remember naloxone can temporarily reverse an overdose but it can wear off before the person has completely recovered. Always call 9-1-1.

Know the signs of an overdose;

*Can’t stay awake

*No strength or energy

*Cold, clammy skin

*Slow heartbeat

* Trouble breathing

*Slow, shallow breathing

*Gurgling or snoring sounds

*lips and/or fingernails blue or purple

*non-responsive to shouting

For more information visit www.FentanylCanKill

