FLIGHT FROM POLICE ARREST LEADS TO DRUG CHARGE

On Tuesday August 15th, 2017, at 6:00 P.M., the Six Nations Police observed a vehicle they suspected was being operated by a person wanted on criminal charges.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on 4th Line Road but the driver refused to pull over. The vehicle continued on until it turned into the Six Nations Arena and Fairgrounds parking lot. Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped safely and arrested the driver for Flight from Police.

After the driver and passengers were removed from the vehicle, police found containers that held a substance, which was suspected to be cocaine, in bags of smaller, measured amounts.

Charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Flight from Police is 30 year old, Sonny Lance Longboat, of Ohsweken. Longboat was held in custody for a bail hearing in Brantford court.

Add Your Voice