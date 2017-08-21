Police

FLIGHT FROM POLICE ARREST LEADS TO DRUG CHARGE

August 21, 2017 22 views

On Tuesday August 15th, 2017, at 6:00 P.M., the Six Nations Police observed a  vehicle they suspected was being operated by a person wanted on criminal charges.

Officers  attempted  to  stop  the  vehicle on 4th Line Road but the driver refused to pull over. The vehicle continued on until it turned into the Six Nations  Arena  and  Fairgrounds parking lot. Officers were able to get the vehicle  stopped  safely  and  arrested  the driver for Flight from Police.

After the driver and passengers were removed from the vehicle, police found containers  that  held  a  substance, which was suspected to be cocaine, in bags of smaller, measured amounts.

Charged  with  Possession  for  the  Purpose of Trafficking and Flight from Police is 30 year old, Sonny Lance Longboat, of Ohsweken. Longboat was held in custody for a bail hearing in Brantford court.

 

 

