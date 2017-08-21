Two From Six Nations Charged In Assault and Tire Slashing

On Sunday, August 20th, 2017, at 1:00 A.M., Six Nations Police investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence on Seneca Road. Police determined that the owner of a 2005 silver Jeep Liberty had been assaulted at that location and the tires on that vehicle had all been punctured.

The investigating officer located the suspects in this incident at an address on Third Line Road. The male and female suspects were both arrested.

Charlene Elizabeth Anderson (32 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Assault.

Kyle Gene Johns (34 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Mischief and Assault.

Both were released on a Promise To Appear.

