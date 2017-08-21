Police

Two From Six Nations Charged In Assault and Tire Slashing

August 21, 2017

On Sunday, August 20th, 2017, at 1:00 A.M., Six Nations Police investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence on Seneca Road.  Police determined that  the  owner  of  a 2005 silver Jeep Liberty had been assaulted at that location and the tires on that vehicle had all been punctured.

 

The  investigating  officer  located  the  suspects  in this incident at an address  on  Third  Line  Road.   The  male  and  female suspects were both arrested.

 

Charlene Elizabeth Anderson (32 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Assault.

 

Kyle  Gene  Johns  (34  years)  of  Ohsweken  is  charged with Mischief and Assault.

 

Both were released on a Promise To Appear.

