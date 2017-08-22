Brantford Women Breaches Probation and Charged For Drug Trafficking

On Monday August 21, 2017 at around 11:40 a.m. a B.E.A.T officer attended Brantford Probation Services on Darling Street. Information was received that a woman there had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for Breach of Probation, issued by Probation Services. The officer attended and arrested the accused. The accused was found to have drugs on her person. Drugs seized were 8.3 grams of suspected crack-cocaine and 8.1 grams of powdered cocaine with a combined estimated street value of $1600.00.

The accused, a 19 year old Brantford woman is charged with Possession for the purpose of Trafficking and Breach of Probation. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

