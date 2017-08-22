Police Respond to Assault and Robbery

On Sunday, August 20, 2017 shortly after 9:00 p.m. a man called 911 to report that 3 males had broken into his home located on Marlborough Street , assaulted him and stole cash and marijuana. Investigation revealed that the victim had been home watching television when he heard someone enter into his home through an unlocked front door. The victim attended the front door area and observed an unknown man standing in his home. A second unknown man was observed standing at the front door and was attempting to cover his face. The victim then observed a third male (accused) standing in his kitchen with some type of cloth covering his face. The accused told the victim that they want money and his marijuana. The victim recognized the accused as an acquaintance of his. The accused assaulted the victim by punching him in the face. The victim advised that he was then knocked to the ground by the other two unknown men. The accused stole money from the victims pocket and a small amount of marijuana. The accused and two unknown males fled the home. The victim, a 56 year old Brantford man received minor injuries.

The two unknown males are described as #1: Caucasian male approximately 6’, skinny build, 18-20 years of age wearing baggy clothing.

#2: Caucasian male, approximately 5’6 with some facial hair, 18-20 years of age. On Monday August 21, 2017, shortly after 4:30 p.m. a community Patrol Officer on routine patrol observed the accused walking on Market Street. The officer had received information at the start of his shift that the accused was wanted for a home invasion style robbery from the night before. The accused was arrested without incident. Jordan Mcleod MCNEIL, 23 years of Brantford is charged with the following offences; Robbery, Disguise with Intent, Breach of Probation X3, Break and Enter and Commit. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit continue their investigation. Anyone with

information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective

Darryl Graham at 519-765-0113 ext. 2206.

