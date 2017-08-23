Charged for assault and tire slashing

Two Six Nations people have been arrested and charged after a man was assaulted on Seneca Road and his vehicle’s tires slashed. Six Nations Police investigated a disturbance at a Seneca Road residence Sunday August 20th, 2017, at 1:00 A.M., and found the owner of a 2005 silver Jeep Liberty had been assaulted at that location and the tires on that vehicle had all been punctured. The investigating officer located the suspects in this incident at an address on Third Line Road. The male and female suspects were both arrested. Charlene Elizabeth Anderson, 32, of Ohsweken is charged with Assault. Kyle Gene Johns, 34, of Ohsweken is charged with Mischief and Assault. Both were released on a Promise To Appear….



