Fire threat prompts evacuation of remote northern Manitoba community

August 23, 2017 30 views

POPLAR RIVER, Man. _ About 600 people have been ordered to leave a remote fly-in community in northern Manitoba because of a nearby forest fire.

 

The Red Cross says band leaders decided Tuesday to proceed with a full evacuation of Poplar River First Nation, located east of Lake Winnipeg’s northern basin.

 

The organization says officials are concerned about smoke from the fire and its proximity to the community.

 

The Red Cross will assist in getting evacuees to Winnipeg, while a handful of residents will stay behind to help with firefighting efforts.

 

It was hoped that everyone could be moved out by Wednesday night.

 

About 285 residents with existing health concerns were flown out on Aug. 10 and 11. (CTV Winnipeg)

