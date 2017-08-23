Local News

Human remains identified as missing Douglas Hill

August 23, 2017 34 views
Douglas Hill

By Lynda Powless Editor An eight week search for a missing Brantford man came to a close last week when an autopsy positively identified human remains found on the Oneida Nation of the Thames as those of Douglas Hill, 48 who has been missing since June. OPP forensic-identification services, Ontario forensic pathology services and forensic anthropology, and the office of the chief coroner for Ontario assisted to identify Hill’s body. Five police forces worked jointly in the investigation to locate Hill. The Six Nations Police, OPP., Chippewas of the Thames, Oneida First Nation police and Brantford city police. “I would like to personally thank all of the citizens that provided information to investigators to bring this incident to a successful conclusion. We located Douglas Hill and it is my hopes that…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Police have arrested a man and woman in the death of a three year old boy. They arrested the pair in a coffee shop drive through in Ohsweken (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Police arrest two in death of toddler

August 23, 2017 34

Couple charged with manslaughter in death of toddler By Lynda Powless Editor A Six Nations man…

Read more
Kris Hill
Local News

Six Nations Band Council no authority to own land, court told

August 23, 2017 32

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD, ONT-A hearing into whether a Six Nations woman was trespassing when…

Read more