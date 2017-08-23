Local News

Minister drops by Community Living programs

August 23, 2017 15 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Community and Social Services, visited Community Living Six Nations “on Thursday to see how funding is being used to enhance its employment program for adults with developmental disabilities. This is part of a province wide program that will help promote community-based employment and improve employment services. One of the other visitors who showed up was Liberal MP Dave Levac. During a conversation with Dr. Jaczek and Joel Jamieson, Levac stressed the benefits of having people with developmental disabilities on staff. “A lot of people aren’t aware of the benefits of the employment side. The real issue is convincing people that there assumptions about employability is the complete opposite. In fact, the research shows that it improves the working conditions, it elevates…

