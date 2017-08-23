No Quorum at the Committee of the Whole

Six Nations Elected Council business took a back seat Monday when its Committee of the Whole meeting on August 21st failed to get a quorum. Councillors Bob Johnson, Sherri Lynn-Pierce, Melba Thomas, Hazel Johnson and Carl Hill were in attendance. Councillors Helen Miller, Audrey-Powless Bomberry, Mark Hill, Dave Hill, Wray Maracle, Terry General and C.W. Martin were all away. As for Elected Chief Ava Hill, she was not in attendance. The committee needs a minimum of seven to conduct business and hold a vote. There was one delegation on the agenda, Roberta Hill, from Mohawk Village Memorial Park. Also scheduled was the new logo for the Six Nations Elected Council, capacity building funding for Child Welfare, totalling $3,494,100. Council will try to hold another meeting later in the week….



