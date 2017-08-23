OPP increased; Ontario broken promise barricade hit by threats

By Lynda Powless and Chris Pimentel Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Ontario broken promise blockade across Highway 6 ( Argyle Street) just outside Caledonia is continuing despite protesters receiving threats of removal last Thursday, (Aug 17). Two Six Nations businessmen say their businesses on Sixth Line, are being adversely affected by the barricade. The barricade, a section of an old hydro tower dragged across the roadway along with pieces of wood and other items was sparked by Ontario’s “broken promise” to return lands to the Haudenosaunee people that had been negotiated for return by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council Chiefs (HCCC). It was set up at 8:30 last Thursday morning, along Highway Six/Argyle Street at Kanonhstaton, ( the former Douglas Creek Estates) just outside Caledonia, by a group of…



