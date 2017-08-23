Local News

OPP increased; Ontario broken promise barricade hit by threats

August 23, 2017 38 views
OPP increased their presence at the barricade after protesters received threats from a group of Six Nations men last Thursday. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Lynda Powless and Chris Pimentel Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Ontario broken promise  blockade  across Highway 6 ( Argyle Street) just outside Caledonia  is continuing despite  protesters receiving threats of removal last Thursday, (Aug 17). Two Six Nations businessmen say their businesses  on Sixth Line, are being adversely affected by the barricade. The barricade, a section of an old hydro tower  dragged across the roadway along with pieces of wood and other items was sparked by Ontario’s “broken promise” to return lands to the Haudenosaunee people that had been negotiated for return by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council Chiefs (HCCC). It was set up  at 8:30  last Thursday morning, along Highway Six/Argyle Street  at Kanonhstaton, ( the former Douglas Creek Estates) just outside Caledonia,  by a group of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Police have arrested a man and woman in the death of a three year old boy. They arrested the pair in a coffee shop drive through in Ohsweken (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Police arrest two in death of toddler

August 23, 2017 33

Couple charged with manslaughter in death of toddler By Lynda Powless Editor A Six Nations man…

Read more
Douglas Hill
Local News

Human remains identified as missing Douglas Hill

August 23, 2017 34

By Lynda Powless Editor An eight week search for a missing Brantford man came to a close…

Read more