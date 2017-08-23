Six Nations Band Council no authority to own land, court told

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD, ONT-A hearing into whether a Six Nations woman was trespassing when she farmed a 380 acre piece of land in Brant County will enter its fourth day tomorrow. The court adjourned the hearing Tuesday to Wednesday but a Contempt of Court injunction may also be heard Wednesday and a settlement conference has been proposed for next week. The third day of the trial heard arguments the Six Nations Band Council improperly moved to evict Kris Hill when they went behind closed doors to discuss “new business” when the new business was actually evicting Hill, said David Shiller, Hill’s lawyer. Shiller said the Elected Band Council will not vote on the eviction as new business, only discuss it according to their own policy. Shiller told Justice…



