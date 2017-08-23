Six Nations Man Arrested on Drug Charges

An Ohsweken man is facing drug and flight from police charges after Six Nations Police saw a vehicle heading along Fourth Line August 15th, at 6:00 P.M.,they suspected was being operated by a person wanted on criminal charges. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over finally turning into the Six Nations Arena and Fairgrounds parking lot where police safely stopped it. While removing the driver and passengers police found containers that held a substance, suspected to be cocaine, in bags of smaller, measured amounts. Charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Flight from Police is Sonny Lance Longboat, 30. He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Brantford court….
