Local News

STEAM ready to go ahead with fewer students

August 23, 2017 14 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer Despite funding issues, and falling short of the cap, Six Nations Polytechnic STEAM Academy (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) is ready to go for the fall. The current capacity is 50 students, however only 33 have registered so far for the program. Funding for Indigenous Students has become an issue that the school has had to deal with. Principal Aaron Hobbs provided a rough estimate on how much Indigenous students receive compared to provincial students. “Roughly, and this isn’t an exact number, provincial students receive around $14,000 a year to attend school, meanwhile, Indigenous students get roughly $8-10,000 a year.” said Hobbs. However, it hasn’t stopped Polytechnic from going full steam aheadl. “We’ve been able to make up the difference on our own, we went…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Police have arrested a man and woman in the death of a three year old boy. They arrested the pair in a coffee shop drive through in Ohsweken (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Police arrest two in death of toddler

August 23, 2017 34

Couple charged with manslaughter in death of toddler By Lynda Powless Editor A Six Nations man…

Read more
Douglas Hill
Local News

Human remains identified as missing Douglas Hill

August 23, 2017 35

By Lynda Powless Editor An eight week search for a missing Brantford man came to a close…

Read more