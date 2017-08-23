STEAM ready to go ahead with fewer students

By Chris Pimentel Writer Despite funding issues, and falling short of the cap, Six Nations Polytechnic STEAM Academy (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) is ready to go for the fall. The current capacity is 50 students, however only 33 have registered so far for the program. Funding for Indigenous Students has become an issue that the school has had to deal with. Principal Aaron Hobbs provided a rough estimate on how much Indigenous students receive compared to provincial students. “Roughly, and this isn’t an exact number, provincial students receive around $14,000 a year to attend school, meanwhile, Indigenous students get roughly $8-10,000 a year.” said Hobbs. However, it hasn’t stopped Polytechnic from going full steam aheadl. “We’ve been able to make up the difference on our own, we went…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice