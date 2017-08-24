Daily
National News

B.C. seeks intervener status in court cases against Trans Mountain pipeline

August 24, 2017 31 views

VANCOUVER _ The British Columbia government has applied for intervener status in court challenges against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

 

The NDP government announced earlier this month that it would be joining the legal fight against Ottawa’s approval of the $7.4-billion project and hired former judge Thomas Berger to provide legal advice.

 

Several First Nations and municipalities have filed legal challenges against the project, which would triple the capacity of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline and increase the number of tankers in Vancouver-area waters.

 

Attorney General David Eby said the majority of the pipeline is in B.C. and the government should be able to represent the interests of people in the province, notably because the Alberta government has already been granted intervener status.

 

“We clearly have a distinct point of view from the Attorney General of Alberta in terms of the benefits of this project,” Eby said.

 

Alberta has long argued that it needs a pipeline to get more of its oil to the West Coast and from there to overseas markets.

 

B.C.’s former Liberal government issued an environmental certificate for the project earlier this year, but Premier John Horgan campaigned in the spring provincial election his party would do everything possible stop it.

 

Eby said the government’s specific arguments that it will bring forward to the court, if their application is approved, are still being developed.

 

“Our goal in every process around this pipeline project is to ensure the interests of British Columbians are protected and that will be the aim of our arguments,” he said.

 

The province expects a decision on its application to come quickly, as the legal challenges are set to be heard this fall, Eby said.

 

Trans Mountain, a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada, has said construction is set to begin in September, but the B.C. government has said only three of eight environment management plans have been accepted, preventing work from starting.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Missing, murdered Indigenous women hearings moving ahead despite call for reboot

August 24, 2017 30

WINNIPEG- A national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women is moving forward despite calls from…

Read more
Daily

Ontario elementary teachers’ union calls for renaming John A. Macdonald schools 

August 24, 2017 50

TORONTO- The union representing Ontario’s public elementary school teachers wants the name of Canada’s first prime…

Read more

Leave a Reply