Ontario elementary teachers' union calls for renaming John A. Macdonald schools  - The Turtle Island News

TORONTO- The union representing Ontario’s public elementary school teachers wants the name of Canada’s first prime minister to be removed from schools in the province.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario passed a motion at its annual meeting last week calling on all school districts in Ontario to rename schools and buildings named after Sir John A. Macdonald.

The union says it wants the name change because of what it calls Macdonald’s role as the “architect of genocide against Indigenous Peoples.”

Macdonald was prime minister during the time the federal government approved the first residential schools in the country.

The ETFO’s call comes after a student-led campaign at Toronto’s Ryerson University pushed for the school to change its name out of respect for residential school survivors.

The downtown university is named for Egerton Ryerson, a pioneer of public education in Ontario who is widely believed to have helped shape residential school policy through his ideas on education for Indigenous children.

But the proposal from the Ryerson Students Union and the Indigenous Students Association prompted considerable backlash from the wider student community, who criticize it as being impractical and disrespectful in its own right.

The school has previously stated that Ryerson’s ideas did help contribute to the system that has since been described as a “cultural genocide” and acknowledged the need to commit to respectful relationships with indigenous students.

The request for a name change is one of 11 demands the students union posted on its Facebook page on Canada Day under the hashtag .resist150. Others include removing a statue of Ryerson that currently stands on campus, creating an indigenous-only space for students, and implementing mandatory indigenous content in all programs. Students outside the union, decried the idea of changing the school’s name pointing out financial costs of a major rebranding, concerns that changing the name could pose problems for previous graduates who hold a Ryerson diploma, and argued that expunging Egerton Ryerson’s name and likeness from campus is not a sound way of acknowledging a dark episode in Canada’s history. In October 2010, the school issued a statement describing Egerton Ryerson as someone who believed in different systems of education for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children. “These beliefs influenced, in part, the establishment of what became the Indian Residential School system that has had such a devastating impact on First Nations, Metis and Inuit people across Canada,” the statement said. “While Egerton Ryerson did not implement or oversee Indian Residential Schools, his ideas were used by others to create their blueprint. It is important to acknowledge this connection and in so doing emphasize the university’s ongoing and proactive commitment to respectful relationships with Aboriginal communities.” Schools aren’t the only facilities to bear Sir John A. Macdonald’s name. There are buildings and highways are also named after him and he’s featured on the $10 bill.

In June, the name of founding father Hector-Louis Langevin was stripped from the building that houses the Prime Minister’s Office on Parliament Hill. Langevin argued for a separate school system with a specific mandate to assimilate Indigenous children.

It’s unclear whether the call by the elementary teachers union will influence school boards to consider stripping his name from schools

