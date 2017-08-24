RCMP give little info about officer involved shooting on Saskatchewan reserve

DESCHAMBAULT LAKE, Sask. _ RCMP are not saying much about a shooting involving one of their members in a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

Police say it happened Sunday on the Deschambault Lake First Nation when officers responded to reports of a firearm being discharged.

Mounties say an officer with the Deschambault Lake detachment fired his weapon and a man was wounded and was treated at the local nursing station.

RCMP say no other information will be released.

The Saskatoon Police Service has agreed to conduct the investigation into the shooting and RCMP has requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

The officer has been assigned to administrative duties.

