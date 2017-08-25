Arrows celebrate Minto Cup victory!!

By: Neil Becker

Sports Reporter

It was mission accomplished for the Six Nations Arrows who fulfilled that ultimate season long dream of becoming Minto Cup champions.

Backed by a full house of Six Nations supporters, the Arrows, exploded for five third period goals including two from player of the game Owen Hill in what was an eventual 8-3 Minto Cup championship clinching series sweeping win against the Coquitlam Adanacs.

In making a bold statement the Arrows posted an incredible 9-0 playoff run in capturing the league Junior ‘A’ championship title, which was followed by this time a 6-0 run in realizing that dream of becoming the Minto Cup champions.

“I can’t explain it, but there is no better feeling,” an emotional Arrows forward Jeremy Bomberry, celebrating with teammates on the Brampton Memorial Arena floor said. “To hoist the Minto with my brothers in front of friends and family, there is no better feeling.”

See Turtle Island News August 30 2017 edition for details!

Add Your Voice