Toronto Man Arrested In Lynden Park Mall For Fraud

Incident: On Thursday, August 24, 2017 shortly before 12:00 p.m. a male attended at The Source store and began signing up for a cellular device contract. The male provided identification however did not have a sufficient amount of identification in order to complete the contract. The male advised he would return shortly with another piece of evidence. Employees became suspicious and concerned with the identification provided by the male and contacted police. A Community Patrol Officer attended for investigation and reviewed the store video which captured the male. The officer attended inside the mall area and walked around looking to see if the male was still in the mall. The officer observed the male at Freedom Mobile. The officer approached the male and had conversation with him and learned that he was attempting to activate a new cellular device plan at this second store. As a result of this investigation the male was arrested for fraud. The accused had three pieces of identification on him being a Social Insurance Number card, Canadian Citizenship card and an Ontario Drivers Licence which were found to be fraudulent documents not issued by the government.

Ahmed Olalekan ODUNTAN, 38 years of age of Toronto is charged with the following offences; Fraud under $5,000.00 X2, Utter Forged Document X2, Possession of an Identity Document X2, Fraudulent Use of a Certificate of Citizenship and Possession of Counterfeit Mark X2. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear along with an Officer in Charge Undertaking.

