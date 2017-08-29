Two Males Charged For Possession Of Unstamped Tobacco

(SOUTH GLENGARRY, ON) On July 21, 2017, while on patrol in South Glengarry area, investigators of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed suspicious activity occurring along the St. Lawrence River shoreline. Investigators later stopped a white Chevrolet Express van leaving the area. Inside the van, officers located and seized 65 bags of unstamped fine cut tobacco weighing a total of 1172 kg valued at $105,500.00.

The van’s occupants, Pascal CARON, aged 25, of Sainte Therese, Quebec and Danny GUINDON, aged 23, of Blainville, Quebec were arrested and charged for Possession Of Unstamped Tobacco, pursuant to the Excise Act, 2001 and the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act. The accused men were later released from custody and are scheduled to appear in the Cornwall Provincial Court on October 10, 2017.

“The CRTF will continue to work at protecting our border and community from Organized Crime and illegal activity. This event reminds us that we should not let our guards down. It is important for members of the community to be vigilant of suspicious activities and to report it immediately. It is in everyone’s best interest”, stated Sgt. Hebert, CRTF’s acting Operational NCO.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. The CRTF would like to extend their thanks for the ongoing assistance and cooperation by the ”Initiative intégrée de lutte à la contrebande ” which includes members from the Valleyfield RCMP and Sûreté du Québec detachments.

–

Add Your Voice