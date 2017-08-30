B.C. First Nations chief charged with sexual offence involving minor

VICTORIA- A British Columbia special prosecutor says a charge of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 has been laid against a First Nations chief in Williams Lake.

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Roger William, one of those behind the greatest Indigenous court victory in history, is alleged to have committed the offence in the city on or about May 12 and was expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Special prosecutor Brock Martland approved the charge after he was appointed on Monday because the assistant deputy attorney general considered the matter in the public interest.

The prosecution service says such appointments are also intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.

Martland is a Vancouver lawyer in private practice and the prosecution service says his mandate was to provide legal advice to RCMP investigators as necessary, and conduct any related charge assessment as well as the prosecution if charges were approved. The charge was approved Monday, almost 16 weeks after the alleged incident.

The prosecution service says it postponed announcing his appointment pending completion of the investigation and approval of charges.

Special prosecutors are rare, and usually only appointed in sensitive cases, often involving political officials. “Announcement of the appointment of the Special Prosecutor was initially postponed,” the service said, “pending completion of the investigation and approval of charges. “Following consultation with the Special Prosecutor, and taking into account the specific circumstances of the case, the (BCPS) concluded that issuing a Media Statement announcing the appointment was appropriate at this time.”

Chief Roger William of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation is one of six members of the Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG). In 2014 on behalf of the Xeni Gwet’in (honey gwe-teen) and the greater Tsilhqot’in (sill-co-teen) nation, the Supreme Court of Canada unanimously recognized native title to about 1,750 square kilometres of Crown land in the Central Interior and aboriginal rights across the larger region making history with the decision .

