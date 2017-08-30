Local News

GREAT celebrates 25 years of servicing Six Nations

August 30, 2017 43 views
Laurie Froman presented GREAT founder Elvera Garlow with a gift marking the employment and training centre’s 25 years of service. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer It’s been 25 years since Grand River Employment Training (G.R.E.A.T.) opened its doors to help people in Six Nations find employment and on Friday they celebrated their anniversary introducing former and current board members and students. However, it was a former executive director Elvera Garlow who explained why she thought G.R.E.A.T has had success. “You have to have good leadership or else you don’t move, You have to be creative and always listen to complaints.” said Garlow. Elected Chiefs Ava Hill told the crowd that G.R.E.A.T has been great to the Six Nations Community. “I’m always grateful to show off this building to visitors to this community and to showcase the work that you guys do in the community.” said Elected Chief Hill. After lunch it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The new Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and new Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott were appointed Monday, splitting INAC. (CP Photo)
Local News

INAC to be dismanteled, two departments created

August 30, 2017 43

By Lynda Powless Editor OTTAWA- Like a phoenix rising, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC), a colonialistic…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations band council okays spending $30,000 of Iroquois Caucus surplus to hire lawyer to fight hunting case

August 30, 2017 43

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Iroquois Caucus is mounting a legal battle to fight a court…

Read more