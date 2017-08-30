GREAT celebrates 25 years of servicing Six Nations

By Chris Pimentel Writer It’s been 25 years since Grand River Employment Training (G.R.E.A.T.) opened its doors to help people in Six Nations find employment and on Friday they celebrated their anniversary introducing former and current board members and students. However, it was a former executive director Elvera Garlow who explained why she thought G.R.E.A.T has had success. “You have to have good leadership or else you don’t move, You have to be creative and always listen to complaints.” said Garlow. Elected Chiefs Ava Hill told the crowd that G.R.E.A.T has been great to the Six Nations Community. “I’m always grateful to show off this building to visitors to this community and to showcase the work that you guys do in the community.” said Elected Chief Hill. After lunch it…



