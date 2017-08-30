Local News
INAC to be dismanteled, two departments created

August 30, 2017 42 views
The new Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and new Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott were appointed Monday, splitting INAC. (CP Photo)

By Lynda Powless Editor OTTAWA- Like a phoenix rising, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC), a colonialistic department from another period in time will be dissolved, and rising from its ashes are two new ministries aimed at reconciliation, partnerships and re-building indigenous nations. In a small cabinet shuffle Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the current structure of INAC hampers civil servants from shifting to the Liberal government’s reconciliation and partnership approach, he says is needed to move forward. Trudeau announced Monday Carolynn Bennett – in charge of the Indigenous Affairs Department since the fall of 2015- is now the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs. Former Health Minister Jane Philpott is now Minister of Indigenous Services, overseeing day to day issues and services. The move to split indigenous affairs  signals…

