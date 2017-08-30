Local News

Mississaugua New Credit Pow wow

August 30, 2017 33 views
Dancers from across the country answered the beat of the drum.

By Chris Pimentel Writer During the Grand Entry at the 31st Annual Three Fires New Credit Pow Wow, there was a clear message sent by Chief Stacy Laforme and the other elected members of parliament. The Honourable Dave Levac is planning on retiring at the end of his term, and this will be his last pow wow as an elected member of parliament. After the dancers entered the stage, and Elected Chief Stacy Laforme thanked everyone for coming, Levac pleaded with the crowd to learn at least one thing while they attended the event. “I ask that visitors walk away learning something on how to live life. Ask a question to a First Nation person, learn something because doing the right thing is never wrong,” said Levac. The event was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The new Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and new Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott were appointed Monday, splitting INAC. (CP Photo)
Local News

INAC to be dismanteled, two departments created

August 30, 2017 43

By Lynda Powless Editor OTTAWA- Like a phoenix rising, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC), a colonialistic…

Read more
Laurie Froman presented GREAT founder Elvera Garlow with a gift marking the employment and training centre’s 25 years of service. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

GREAT celebrates 25 years of servicing Six Nations

August 30, 2017 43

By Chris Pimentel Writer It’s been 25 years since Grand River Employment Training (G.R.E.A.T.) opened its…

Read more