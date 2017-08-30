Local News

Ontario broken promise barricade may be moving

August 30, 2017 88 views
Looking down from Sixth Line into Caledonia. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Lynda Powless and Chris Pimentel Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Ontario broken promise  blockade  across Highway 6 ( Argyle Street) just outside Caledonia  may be moving just as Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt says internal Six Nation support is waning. Turtle Island News has learned the blockade may come down Saturday and move to the Caledonia bypass. Sources said those at the barricade debated shutting it down after complaints were received from businesses along Sixth Line. “We don’t want to see people lose their businesses so we decided we will move the barricade Saturday,” said one source. Turtle Island News has not been able to confirm the reports received from two people at the site. But the protesters did receive threats of removal last Thursday, (Aug 17). Two Six…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The new Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and new Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott were appointed Monday, splitting INAC. (CP Photo)
Local News

INAC to be dismanteled, two departments created

August 30, 2017 43

By Lynda Powless Editor OTTAWA- Like a phoenix rising, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC), a colonialistic…

Read more
Laurie Froman presented GREAT founder Elvera Garlow with a gift marking the employment and training centre’s 25 years of service. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

GREAT celebrates 25 years of servicing Six Nations

August 30, 2017 43

By Chris Pimentel Writer It’s been 25 years since Grand River Employment Training (G.R.E.A.T.) opened its…

Read more