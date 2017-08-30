Police asking for assistance to identify robbery suspect

On Saturday, August 26, 2017 at approximately 1:00 a.m. a lone male attended Macs convenience store on Colborne Street West (100 block). The robbery suspect was armed with a knife. The suspect fled the store with several packages of cigarettes. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, wearing khaki pants, a checkered long sleeved shirt with a dark scarf covering his face and head with only his eyes exposed. The suspect has a tattoo or stamp located on his right hand area. The store employee was not physically injured and the suspect fled the area on foot. Community Patrol Officers including the Brantford Police Canine Unit attended and conducted a search of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Davis, of the major crime unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2273 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

Add Your Voice